27" Class UltraGear™ QHD144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Others (Features)
-
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
51W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
54W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(Up)614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
741 x 208 x 522
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9.2
-
Others (Accessory)
-
-
Year
-
Y19
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
