27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Picture Quality
27" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Designed for Incredible Speed
Fluid Gaming Motion
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
27GN800P-B
27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible