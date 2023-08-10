About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Product Information Sheet
27GP850-B

27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27 Inch

Size (cm)

68.5 cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

Brightness (Min.)

320 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curved

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Color Gamut

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

Yes(Premium)

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

OverClocking

Yes

User Define Key

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

NO

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI

NO

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 144Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Mini DisplayPort

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

Yes

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2 (UP)
614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2 (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

727x205x487

Weight with Stand

6.3

Weight without Stand

4.2

Weight in Shipping

9.1

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version)
DP Cable(1.4 version)
Mouse Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GP850-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GP850-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GP850-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GP850-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GP850-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GP850-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GP850-B)
