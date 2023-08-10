We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Enjoy the Supreme Colour and Utmost Speed Simultaneously
Thanks to the new UltraGear™ 27GP95RP monitor, you can enjoy a whole new level of gaming immersion with UHD 4K hi-resolution, ultra-fast of speed.
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi color.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Designed for Incredible Speed
With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
UltraGear™ gaming monitor receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display Certification launched by VESA. It is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, so enables smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GP95RP is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and 4-side virtually borderless with Oxide TFT tech. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
68.47cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curved
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
YES(Premium Pro)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
User Define Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Sphere Lighting
-
YES
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Feature)
-
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
True Color Pro
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 120Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 120Hz (DSC Off), 3840 x 2160 at 144Hz (DSC On) 3840 x 2160 at 160Hz (Overclocking, DSC On)
-
Mini DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
YES
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
EPA8.0
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2 (up)609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2 (down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
735 x 200 x 522 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
7.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.7 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
11.5 kg
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(ver2.1)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
mDP to DP
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Type C
-
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
-
PC Audio
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder
