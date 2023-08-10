About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27GQ50F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

front view

UltraGear™

Enhance your gaming experience with the LG UltraGear™ monitor

Be the Game Changer

Level up your gaming experience with LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor.
Speed

165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR

Display

27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
3-side Virtually Borderless

Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Gaming UI

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

  • 60Hz

  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Chic & Sleek Design

Designed to Focus on Gaming

Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Virtually borderless design monitor

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment.

Customized Modes for Various Game.

Gaming UI

Set It Up to Your UltraGear™ Suits Your Gaming-style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Track frame rate with FPS counter
FPS Counter

Track Your Frame Rate

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

VA

Size [cm]

68.4

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Curvature

NO

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3108 x 0.3108

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Brightness

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Mic

NO

VRR

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

NO

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

32W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

35W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

NO

Display Port

YES

D-Sub

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

CONNECTIVITY

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.2

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.25

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

776 x 156 x 435

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.87

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GQ50F-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GQ50F-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27GQ50F-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GQ50F-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GQ50F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view

27GQ50F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet