We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Chic & Sleek Design
Designed to Focus on Gaming
Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Mic
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
35W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.25
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.87
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.