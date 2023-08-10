About Cookies on This Site

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27GR95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

front view
Born to Game.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time.

The Display

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor

Breathtaking OLED Display

Unbelievable Speed

*The features mentioned in the above videos are for the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, which are UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors in 2023.

27-inch QHD OLED
27-inch QHD OLED

Designed for Gaming Immersion

With the OLED display mounted on a 27-inch gaming monitor, supporting HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide colour gamut, an LG UltraGear™ monitor makes for increased gaming immersion.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

Rich colour expression plus contrast ratio and super-fast response time enable SELF-LIT OLED Pixelto deliver an incredibly immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OLED contrast ratio.

Vivid Details Even
in the Dark

With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and brightness of 1,000nits, 27GR95QE can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details, letting gamers experience vivid expression even in the dark scene.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.

*Peak Brightness up to 1,000nits based on Vivid picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.

*APL(Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

 

 

[Tip] The Way to Enjoy a Brighter OLED Gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.

*Select 'OFF' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare & Low reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low Reflection

Show Nothing But Your Game

Sophisticated Anti-Glare & Low Reflection technology delivers a better viewing experience by reducing screen distraction, whatever the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

Rapid 240Hz refresh rate delivers every next frame swiftly and smoothly. Gamers react with speed to opponents and identify targets more easily for best gameplay. Boom. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Extremely Fast 0.03ms (GtG) Response time

0.03ms (GtG) response time reduces reverse ghosting and helps objects render clearly, allowing you to enjoy your gaming with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
QHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify Your Gaming Output with OLED Display

27GR95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. Allowing gamers to fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with our new Hexagon lighting and 4-side, virtually borderless design. Adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, with pivot to enhance your comfort while gaming

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt / Height

Pivot

Pivot

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

Gamer-centric Design

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Puts You in the Driving Seat

Use UltraGear™ Remote Control to set and control your monitor at your convenience by turning it on or off, adjusting sounds, changing mode and more.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole Headphone out.

4-pole Headphone Out

Plug in for Immersive
Sound Effects

Enjoy gaming while on voice chat by connecting simply via the 4-pole Headphone out. PLUS: Enjoy increased immersion with virtual 3D sound using DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award-winning Gaming GUI

On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control allows gamers to create perfect custom settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ for favoured shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your display with OLED Care

OLED Care helps prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurs a static high-contrast image has been displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

FPS Counter provides insightful information on loading performance. Whether you're editing, playing games or watching a movie, every frame matters. With the FPS Counter, you get real-time, vital data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG QHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

DISPLAY

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

N/A

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
Product Environmental Report(27GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GR95QE-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

