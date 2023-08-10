We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
The Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
World's 1st 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor
Breathtaking OLED Display
Unbelievable Speed
*The features mentioned in the above videos are for the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, which are UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors in 2023.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*Peak Brightness up to 1,000nits based on Vivid picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.
*APL(Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select 'OFF' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
Rapid 240Hz refresh rate delivers every next frame swiftly and smoothly. Gamers react with speed to opponents and identify targets more easily for best gameplay. Boom.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
Enhance your gaming experience with our new Hexagon lighting and 4-side, virtually borderless design. Adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, with pivot to enhance your comfort while gaming
Gamer-centric Design
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
N/A
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
27GR95QE-B
27'' UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor QHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time