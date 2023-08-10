We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37’5” 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 160Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor
37’5” 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 160Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor
Your Dream Gaming Monitor
with Nano IPS 1ms, the users can enjoy all kinds of games.
Incredible Speed to Victory
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
*Image simulated.
Fluid Gaming Motion
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
Sound Sync Mode
Video Sync Mode
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode, and the product images in the video might differ from the real product.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Sphere Lighting
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
70W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
38GN950P-B
37’5” 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 160Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor