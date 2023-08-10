About Cookies on This Site

24" Full HD IPS Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24BK55YP-I

24" Full HD IPS Monitor

PDP_24BK55YP_01_M03A_destop

Full HD IPS Display

The IPS displays clear and accurate colors from all angles for advanced work, making the panel suitable for professionals. Also, IPS picture quality allows you to create outstanding output.
PDP_24BK55YP_02_M01A

Ergonomic Design

The monitors provide comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display for a personal, comfortable workstation depending on various contents or office tools.
PDP_24BK55YP_03_M02A_neww

Advanced Tech Design

The Advanced Design can be installed quickly and easily without the need for any tools. Also, the Wall Mount gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall.
PDP_24BK55YP_04_M03A_updatedv2

Built-in Power for Orderly Workspaces

A power module is attached to the monitor from behind for built-in power, eliminating a mess of cables. Ultimately, an office using a number of PCs could be more pleasant by saving each desktop space.
PDP_24BK55YP_05_M02A_D

Mini PC Connection Available

The LG BK55 allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that 100x100 mm compliant behind the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that has already used the Mini PC.
*Bracket sold separately.

PDP_24BK55YP_06_M01A_Dv2

PVC-Free: No Noxious Materials

The PVC-Free guarantee adds protection against noxious materials. The BK55 consists of PVC-Free, TUV certified materials (excluding cables).
All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8"/ 60.47cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m2 (Typ)
200 cd/m2 (Min)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes(1.2)

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Vertical

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical

USB

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

SPEAKER

Type

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

28W

Normal On (EPA)

17.1W

Normal On (typ.)

23.6W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

E

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

D-Sub

1920 x 1080

DVI-D

1920 x 1080

DisplayPort

1920 x 1080

HDMI

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

7

Key Description

MENU, ◀, ▶, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED off

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black (Texture)

B/Cover

Black (Texture)

Stand

Black (Texture)

Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel(Angle)

Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

Height range (mm)

130mm

Down Height (mm)

70mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

553.8 x 240 x 382.9

Set (without Stand)

553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1

Box

627 x 505 x 178

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (Wall mount)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.7

Set (without Stand)

3.6

Box

7.9

STANDARD

TCO (Ver.)

Yes (7.0)

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA

Yes(7.0)

ISO 9241-307

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

Windows

Win 10

ROHS, REACH

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB

Yes

PC Audio

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24BK55YP-I)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24BK55YP-I)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(24BK55YP-I)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24BK55YP-I)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24BK55YP-I)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

