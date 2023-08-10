About Cookies on This Site

23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24MD4KL

23.7" UltraFine™ 4K Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.74" / 60.31cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1369 x 0.1369

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1

(GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Low reflective treatment

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Thunderbolt

Yes (1ea in, 1ea out), USB-C compatible, Delta Transmision, 85W Power Delivery

Daisy Chain

Yes (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)

USB Up-stream

Yes (via Thunderbolt)

USB Down-stream

Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W x 2ch

Others

Rich bass

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (typ.)

140W

Normal On (Max)

200W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

556.1 x 229.9 x 528.0 (Up)
556.1 x 229.9 x 418.0 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

556.1 x 50.3 x 328.7

Box

673 x 309 x 536

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.0

Set (without Stand)

5.2

Box

11.1

ACCESSORY

Thunderbolt

Yes

USB

Yes (Type C)

Others

Wall Mount Cover

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24MD4KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MD4KL-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24MD4KL-BJ)
