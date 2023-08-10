We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27" / 68.4cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m² (Typ.), 360 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
-
1ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
65W
-
Normal On (Max)
-
95W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 10bit at 95Hz,
3840 x 2160 8bit at 120Hz (DSC Off),
3840 x 2160 10bit at 144Hz (DSC On)
* To eaable UHD 4K 10bit 144Hz with DSC, NVIDIA RTX16/20 series, AMD RX5500 or higher graphics card is required.
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes (Premium Pro)
-
Freesync
-
Yes (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Others
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
-
True Color Pro
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
609.2 x 291.2 x 570.6 (Up)
609.2 x 291.2 x 460.6 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
609.2 x 53.7 x 352.9
-
Box
-
741 x 208 x 517
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
7.7
-
Set (without Stand)
-
5.7
-
Box
-
11.4
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Mouse Holder (Hook)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.