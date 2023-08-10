About Cookies on This Site

27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
27GN950-B

27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ 144Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27" / 68.4cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m² (Typ.), 360 cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

1ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Normal On (typ.)

65W

Normal On (Max)

95W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

Under 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160 10bit at 95Hz,
3840 x 2160 8bit at 120Hz (DSC Off),
3840 x 2160 10bit at 144Hz (DSC On)
* To eaable UHD 4K 10bit 144Hz with DSC, NVIDIA RTX16/20 series, AMD RX5500 or higher graphics card is required.

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes (Premium Pro)

Freesync

Yes (Low Frame Compensation)

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Sphere Lighting

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Others

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC

True Color Pro

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

609.2 x 291.2 x 570.6 (Up)
609.2 x 291.2 x 460.6 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

609.2 x 53.7 x 352.9

Box

741 x 208 x 517

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.7

Set (without Stand)

5.7

Box

11.4

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

Others

Mouse Holder (Hook)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27GN950-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GN950-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GN950-BC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27GN950-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27GN950-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GN950-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GN950-BC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27GN950-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27GN950-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

