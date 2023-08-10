About Cookies on This Site

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

27MD5KA

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS LED Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27" / 68.58cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.11685 x 0.11685

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Brightness (Typ.)

500nits (Typ.), 430nits(Min)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1100:1 (Typ)

Response Time(GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 2H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Thunderbolt

Yes, Thunderbolt3 (x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Stereo Speakers

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (typ.)

140W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

FREQUENCY

USB-C (H-Frequency)

30~178kHz

USB-C (V-Frequency)

48~60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (Thunderbolt3)

5120x2880@60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

USB_Up

1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)

USB port

3 downstream (USB-C)

HDCP

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

Camera

Yes

Mic

Yes

Ambient Light Sensor

Yes

On Screen Contol

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Non glossy

B/Cover

Black Non glossy

Stand

Black Texture

Base

Black Non glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes (One touch release button)

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 25º

Height(mm)

110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

625.6 x 239.9 x 464.4

Set (without Stand)

625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1

Box

743 x 315 x 580

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.5

Set (without Stand)

6.4

Box

13.5

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

KC

Yes

VCCI

Yes

RCM

Yes

China CEL

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Thunderbolt3

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Thunderbolt3 Cable

Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Guides on Using Product Functions

Yes

Vesa Design Cover

Yes

S/W Install CD

Web Download

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MD5KA-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

