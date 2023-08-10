About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
27MD5KL

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

The Perfect Companion for Mac2
LG UltraFine™ Display

The Perfect Companion for Mac

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display provides a complete solution for Mac users.

Your Dream Clear Display2
218 PPI 5K Display

Your Dream Clear Display

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display, is over 50% bigger than a 4K display in terms of raw pixel count, with 218 PPI can express exceedingly detailed picture and sharp text. So you can experience more clarity and accuracy on a large 5K screen.
Wide Colours2
P3

Wide Colours

Supporting P3, LG UltraFine™ 5K Display can express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide colour gamut and range of colours.
All Mac Optimal Universal Port2
Thunderbolt™ 3

All Mac Optimal Universal Port

27MD5KL with Thunderbolt™ 3 can transmit 5K video, audio and data simultaneously as well as charging a device up to 94W with just single connection. This powerful port is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3-enabled Mac, USB Type-C™-enabled Mac or iPad Pro.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.

Seamless macOS Integration2
Display Control

Seamless macOS Integration

Detailed display control of setting, such as brightness and volume, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons on the monitor.
Clear Visuals and Live Sound2
Built-in Camera & Speaker

Clear Visuals and Live Sound

Built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone deliver a rich media experience. LG UltraFine™ 5K Display is best choice for entertainment and communication, such as watching movies, FaceTime calls and online chat.
A Flexible Workstation2
Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilising a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27" / 68.29cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 99% (typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.11685 x 0.11685

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1100:1 (Typ)

(GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Low reflective treatment

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Thunderbolt

Yes (1ea), USB-C compatible, Delta Transmission, 94W Power Delivery

USB Up-stream

Yes (via Thunderbolt)

USB Down-stream

Yes (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W x 2ch

Others

Rich bass

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (EPA)

45.65W

Normal On (typ.)

140W

Normal On (Max)

200W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2880 @ 60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

Camera

Yes

Mic

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mount(mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

625.6 x 239.9 x 574.4 (Up)
625.5 x 239.9 x 464.4 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

625.6 x 53.8 x 375.1

Box

743 x 315 x 573

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.5

Set (without Stand)

6.4

Box

13.5

ACCESSORY

Thunderbolt

Yes

USB

Yes (Type C)

Others

Wall Mount Cover

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27MD5KL-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MD5KL-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27MD5KL-BJ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

27MD5KL

27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet