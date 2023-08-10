About Cookies on This Site

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

27UD88-W

27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Response Time_(on/off)

-

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

(CR≥5)

-

Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort

Yes (x1, ver 1.2)

USB Type-C

Yes(x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

POWER

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

42W

Normal On (EPA)

29W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

40~60Hz

USB-C (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

USB-C (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (DP)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (USB-C)

3840x2160@60Hz

Video (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)

Video (USB-C)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Country

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

16

SPECIAL FEATURES

USB_Down

2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (2.2)

PBP

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Marker

Yes

DICOM Mode

Yes

Quick Charge

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray

B/Cover

White High glossy

Stand

White High glossy / Silver spray

Base

Silver Spray

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-3~20 )

Height (Range)

110mm

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

615 x 222.6 x 425.2

Set (without Stand)

615 x 42.7 x 365.1

Box

835 x 476 x 171

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.2

Set (without Stand)

4.7

Box

10.1

STUFFING

Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

364/728/784

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

288/672/784

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

3 step separation

Box Printing Type

Off-set

Handle

Handle Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

EPA7.0

Yes

Erp

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Ultra HD (Europe)

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB-C DP Alt.Mode

Yes

FreeSync

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

Stand body, base

Yes

Screw cover with user screw

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

USB Type A to C

Yes (USB Data)

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Guides on Using Product Functions

Yes

Calibration Report(Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27UD88-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

