27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
-
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (x1, ver 1.2)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes(x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
42W
-
Normal On (EPA)
-
29W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
-
40~60Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Country
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
16
-
USB_Down
-
2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Marker
-
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
-
Yes
-
Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
B/Cover
-
White High glossy
-
Stand
-
White High glossy / Silver spray
-
Base
-
Silver Spray
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes (-3~20 )
-
Height (Range)
-
110mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
615 x 222.6 x 425.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
615 x 42.7 x 365.1
-
Box
-
835 x 476 x 171
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.7
-
Box
-
10.1
-
Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
364/728/784
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
288/672/784
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
3 step separation
-
Box Printing Type
-
Off-set
-
Handle
-
Handle Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
EPA7.0
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Ultra HD (Europe)
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB-C DP Alt.Mode
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
Stand body, base
-
Yes
-
Screw cover with user screw
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes (USB Data)
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
