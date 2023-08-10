We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
27" / 68.4cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms(faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR support)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Type
-
MAXX Audio
-
Audio output
-
5W x 2
-
speaker Type
-
MAXXAudio®
-
Type
-
Adapter (140W)
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
50W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
B
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync (V-Frequency)
-
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 61Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (USB-C)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean, Hindi
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
USB_Down
-
2 downstream (No Service Only Port, ver 3.1 gen1)
-
PC
-
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
-
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
HDR
-
Yes
-
sRGB
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDMI & DP & USB-C , Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Pro)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
-
White Texture
-
Stand
-
Silver
-
Base
-
Diecasting Silver Spray
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height(mm)
-
110mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
613.1 x 234.2 x 559.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
613.1 x 44.6 x 364.4
-
Box
-
690 x 208 x 492
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.1
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.8
-
Box
-
9.0
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
VCCI
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes (White)
-
DP to DP
-
Yes (White)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (White)
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes (1.5m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
