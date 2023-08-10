We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UltraFine™ UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customised workstation.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
55W
-
Year
-
2020
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
