43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
42.51" / 107.98cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06Billon Color
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2451x0.2451
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840x2160
-
Brightness
-
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
-
(GTG)
-
8ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
HDMI1.4(x2ea), HDMI2.0(x2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Others
-
RS232C
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Vertical type
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Vertical type
-
Audio output (watt)
-
10W (2ea)
-
Others
-
Rich bass
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3w under
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~135kHZ
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30~135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~61Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30~135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56~61Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
1 Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
USB_Down
-
2
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes(HDCP 2.2)
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
Yes (2PIP)
-
PBP
-
Yes (4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Contol
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black
-
Stand
-
Matt Black
-
Base
-
Matt Black
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes (Angle -5~10)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
967 x 275 x 647.6 mm
-
Set (without Stand)
-
967 x 70.6 x 575.2 mm
-
Box
-
1065 x 285 x 658 mm
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
200mm x200mm
-
Set (with Stand)
-
15.9kg
-
Set (without Stand)
-
12.3kg
-
Box
-
20kg
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
ERP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes
