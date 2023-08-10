About Cookies on This Site

43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR

43UD79

43" 4K UHD IPS LED MONITOR

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

42.51" / 107.98cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06Billon Color

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2451x0.2451

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840x2160

Brightness

Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Response Time_(on/off)

-

(GTG)

8ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

(CR≥5)

-

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

HDMI1.4(x2ea), HDMI2.0(x2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

USB Type-C

Yes

Others

RS232C

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical type

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical type

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

10W (2ea)

Others

Rich bass

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3w under

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~135kHZ

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~135kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~61Hz

USB-C (H-Frequency)

30~135kHz

USB-C (V-Frequency)

56~61Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (DP)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Video (HDMI)

3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

1 Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional) , Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

USB_Down

2

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes(HDCP 2.2)

Remote Control

Yes

PIP

Yes (2PIP)

PBP

Yes (4PBP)

Reader Mode

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Contol

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black

B/Cover

Matt Black

Stand

Matt Black

Base

Matt Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes (Angle -5~10)

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

967 x 275 x 647.6 mm

Set (without Stand)

967 x 70.6 x 575.2 mm

Box

1065 x 285 x 658 mm

Wall Mount size (mm)

200mm x200mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

15.9kg

Set (without Stand)

12.3kg

Box

20kg

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

ERP

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Type A to C

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Calibration Report(Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43UD79-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

