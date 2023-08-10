About Cookies on This Site

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

29WP500-B

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

正面
29" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Crosshair target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

 

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Home Living

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

29

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

FEATURES

FPS Counter

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

HDR 10

YES

VRR

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Camera

NO

PIP

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

822 x 413 x 159

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

6.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

4

Weight with Stand [kg]

4.5

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

16W

Power Consumption (Max.)

25W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

22W

CONNECTIVITY

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

NO

DP Version

N/A

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Size [cm]

73

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2626 x 0.2628

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Size [Inch]

29

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

MECHANICAL

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

INFO

Year

2021

Product name

UltraWide

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

