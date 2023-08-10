We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Camera
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
822 x 413 x 159
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
6.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
4.5
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
16W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
25W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
22W
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
-
73
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Size [Inch]
-
29
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Year
-
2021
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
29WP500-B
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™