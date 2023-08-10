About Cookies on This Site

LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide 34UC87C

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide 34UC87C

34UC87C

LG 21:9 Curved UltraWide 34UC87C

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

34

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Response Time (ms)

5

Response Time_Typ. (ms)

14

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628(H) x 0.2628(V)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare

Colour Gamut

sRGB 99%

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

DisplayPort

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

AUDIO

Type

2ch

Built-in Speaker

Yes - 2x7W

FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Screen split

Yes(S/W)

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 15º Degree

Height(mm)

140mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

EPA

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

80W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W (USB3.0)

DC Off (Max)

0.5W, Switch Off: 0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

830.5 x 241.4 x 460.8 (600.8)

Set (without Stand)

830.5 x 79.8 x 370.3

Box Dimension

904 x 162 x 513

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

10

Set without Stand (Kg)

8

Shipping Weight (Kg)

13

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

