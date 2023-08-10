About Cookies on This Site

34UC99

34" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD IPS Curved LED Monitor (34” Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

34"/86.4cm Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ. (on/off)

14ms

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

USB Type-C

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Down-stream

Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 7W*2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Output (USB Type-C PD)

60W

Normal On (EPA)

48W

Normal On (typ.)

70W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

55 ~ 75Hz (Free Sync)

USB-C (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90kHz

USB-C (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 61Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

PIP

- (PIP mode in Screen Split)

PBP

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Quick Charge

Yes

Freesync

Yes (DP 52~75Hz)

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

-5~15 Degree

Height (Range)

110mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

817.6 x 259.4 x 482.8 (Height down)
817.6 x 259.4 x 592.8 (Height up)

Set (without Stand)

817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8

Box

982 x 212 x 508

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

8.4

Set (without Stand)

6.4

Box

12

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34UC99-W)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34UC99-WG)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34UC99-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34UC99-WG)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34UC99-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34UC99-WG)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34UC99-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

