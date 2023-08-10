About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
34WQ75C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display

IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)

Color

sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10

Connectivity

USB Type-C™
USB(RJ45) Port

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

 

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

 

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

 

Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

Display icon

Display

Data icon

Data

Power Deliveryn icon

Power Delivery

Ethernet icon

Ethernet

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.

See All Ports

USB 2.0 upstream icon

 

USB 2.0 upstream

 

USB 3.0 downstream icon

 

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

 

USB Type-C icon

 

USB Type-C

LAN icon

 

LAN

HDMI icon

 

HDMI

DP icon

 

DP

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Reader Mode

 

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

 

Flicker Safe

 

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.


Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height Range

0~110mm

Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

Manuals Download Software Download
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34.14

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34.14

Size [cm]

86.705

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

3800R

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Features)

Built-in KVM

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

YES

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

Cable Holder

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Power Consumption (Max.)

150W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0 (Up) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0 (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969.0 x 498 x 171

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.7

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WQ75C-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WQ75C-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WQ75C-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WQ75C-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WQ75C-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view

34WQ75C-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet