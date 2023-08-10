We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.
|21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display
See More, Do More
The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity
Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.
See All Ports
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.

-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34.14
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
Size [Inch]
-
34.14
-
Size [cm]
-
86.705
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
Built-in KVM
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable Holder
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
150W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0 (Up) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0 (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
969.0 x 498 x 171
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
