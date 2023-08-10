About Cookies on This Site

35WN75CN-B

35" UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor

front view
All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size [cm]

88.9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.238 x 0.240

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1500:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2500:1

FEATURES

Others (Features)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 100Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Power Consumption (Max.)

170W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9(Up)831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1001 x 531 x 212

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.2

ACCESSORY

Others (Accessory)

INFO

Year

Y20

DISPLAY

Panel Type

VA

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

35

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

YES(1ea)

Daisy Chain

NO

DISPLAY

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DISPLAY

Curvature

1800R

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

FEATURES

Dolby Vision™

NO

CONNECTIVITY

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

ACCESSORY

USB A to B

NO

FEATURES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

NO

FEATURES

HDR Effect

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

FEATURES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Mic In

NO

FEATURES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Line out

NO

FEATURES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

FEATURES

Super Resolution+

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

FEATURES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(35WN75CN-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(35WN75CN-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(35WN75CN-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (35WN75CN-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(35WN75CN-B)
