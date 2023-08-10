About Cookies on This Site

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved Monitor
38WK95C_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved Monitor

38WK95C_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
38WK95C

38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

37.5"/95.25cm Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.229 x 0.229

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Brightness (Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms(High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

USB Type-C

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Down-stream

Yes (USB3.0 2ea)

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth

Audio Tuning

Rich Bass

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Output (USB Type-C PD)

60W

Normal On (typ.)

70W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 130KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 130KHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

PIP

- (PIP mode in Screen Split)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Super resolution +

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Silver (Spray)

B/Cover

White High glossy

Stand

Silver Spray

Base

Silver Metal (Spray)

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

Height(mm)

100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)

Set (without Stand)

897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

Box

1058 x 212 x 545

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

9.0

Set (without Stand)

7.7

Box

13.2

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes

USB Type A to C

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(38WK95C-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WK95C-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WK95C-WB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WK95C-WY)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WK95C-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WK95C-WB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WK95C-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(38WK95C-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

