38" 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
37.5"/95.25cm Curved
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.229 x 0.229
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (USB3.0 2ea)
-
Audio output (watt)
-
Speaker 10W*2 with Bluetooth
-
Audio Tuning
-
Rich Bass
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Output (USB Type-C PD)
-
60W
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 130KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 130KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
-
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Game Mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Super resolution +
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Silver (Spray)
-
B/Cover
-
White High glossy
-
Stand
-
Silver Spray
-
Base
-
Silver Metal (Spray)
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(mm)
-
100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
-
Box
-
1058 x 212 x 545
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
9.0
-
Set (without Stand)
-
7.7
-
Box
-
13.2
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows10
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
