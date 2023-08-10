We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor
Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Nano IPS™ Display
Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colors at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.
Hardware Calibration Ready*
Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide color spectrum and consistency.
*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports
Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality
LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
Night
Day
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Comfortable Workspace
One Click Stand
Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚
Swivel -15~15˚
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
96W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via Thunderbolt)
-
Year
-
2021
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2500R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
72
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.