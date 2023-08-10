About Cookies on This Site

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor

Product Information Sheet
40WP95CP-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor

front view
Gebogener UltraWide™-Monitor von LG
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved: See More Create Better

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.

Display
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display
Color

HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain
Comfort
Live Color Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland)
Ergonomic Design
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide color spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

New Generation of Color Performance for Professionals

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Nano IPS™ Display

 

Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colors at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

 

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate color.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

 

Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

HDR10

 

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).

Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy viewing your content on an outstanding 5K2K display, transferring data to connected devices, and charging your laptop (at up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.
icon

Total Bandwidth
Up to 40 Gb/s

icon

Power Delivery
Up to 96W

icon

Up to 5K2K
Display

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Daisy Chain setup with Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort helps productive workstation setup.
5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

 

Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.

  • Reader Mode
  • Live Color Low Blue Light

Live Color Low Blue Light

 

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality

 

LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

 

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.

Night

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.

Day

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game Experience

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Home Living

Print

Key Spec

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2500R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

72

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Daisy Chain

YES(UHD/60Hz)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Thunderbolt

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

96W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

INFO

Year

2021

Product name

UltraWide

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

DISPLAY

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

2500R

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

72

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

10W x 2

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(40WP95CP-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(40WP95CP-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(40WP95CP-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(40WP95CP-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (40WP95CP-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

