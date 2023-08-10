About Cookies on This Site

LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Front view

Logos of LG ProBeam, and reddot winner 2020 that this product has won

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

WUXGA (1920 x 1200) l 5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection l webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6

5,000 ANSI Lumens : Maximize Power of Presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Maximize Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 20%, V ± 50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size

Perfectly Compact Size

The BF50NST laser projector has a compact design to fit discretely in your work space.
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BF50NST keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

5000

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Output

10W (5W+5W)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

CHANGEABLE F#

Changeable F#

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

5000

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Off (Max)

29dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

Throw Ratio

1.30 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

Output

10W (5W+5W)

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Surround Audio

DTS-HD

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

580 x 441 x 273

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

9.2kg

Gross Weight (kg or g)

11.0kg

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

380W

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

RS-232C

IP control

RJ45

1

HDMI

2

HDBaseT

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Background Image

Contents Suggestion

Home

Internet Browser

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

○ (Thru TV Plus App)

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Bluetooth Sound out

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

File(Office) Viewer

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

DICOM

Digital Keystone Correction

4 coner Keystone (H/V)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Black Level Control

Noise Reduction

Color Temperature Adjustment

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Store Mode

Blank

Self Diagnosis

Expert controlvADJ

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Warranty Card

Remote Control - Normal

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BF50NST)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BF50NST)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Front view

BF50NST

LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI