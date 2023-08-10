We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI
Display
WUXGA (1920 x 1200) l 5,000 ANSI Lumens
Smart
Wireless Connection l webOS
Usability
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6
Scalable & Adaptive Projector
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
Flexible and Easy Installation
With Lens Shift (H ± 20%, V ± 50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
-
Changeable F#
-
○
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
5000
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
29dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
OSD Languages
-
English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/16:10/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
○
-
DTS-HD
-
○
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.2kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.0kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
380W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
○
-
RS-232C
-
○
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
DICOM
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
4 coner Keystone (H/V)
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
Blank
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
○
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
BF50NST
LG ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector with 5,000ANSI