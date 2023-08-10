About Cookies on This Site

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU60PST

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Front view

LG ProBeam

LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection l webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

6,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation
6,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

 

6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.
Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift
12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU60, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BU60 keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

6000

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

Digital Keystone Correction

Warping

Output

10W (5W+5W)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

WUXGA (1920 x 1200)

FEATURES

Background Image

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Expert controlvADJ

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

TruMotion

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

○ (Thru TV Plus App)

Black Level Control

Blank

Bluetooth Sound out

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Suggestion

Home

DICOM

Digital Keystone Correction

Warping

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")

Throw Ratio

1.30 - 2.08

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

HDMI

2

Audio out

HDBaseT

1

IP control

RJ45

1

RS-232C

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Normal

Warranty Card

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

6000

CHANGEABLE F#

Changeable F#

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1 ↑

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

29dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

30dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

33dB(A)

Energy Saving Off (Max)

33dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

440W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

580 x 441 x 273

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Surround Audio

DTS-HD

Output

10W (5W+5W)

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

WEIGHT

Gross Weight (kg or g)

11.5kg

Net Weight (kg or g)

9.7kg

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BU60PST)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Front view

BU60PST

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness