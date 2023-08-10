We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
This corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU60 complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Sufficiently Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
Smart Wireless Connection
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
6000
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
TruMotion
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Blank
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
DICOM
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Warping
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Lens Shift
-
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.30 - 2.08
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
Audio out
-
○
-
HDBaseT
-
1
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
○
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
6000
-
Changeable F#
-
○
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Grey
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
OSD Languages
-
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
30dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
33dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
-
33dB(A)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
440W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
580 x 441 x 273
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
-
○
-
DTS-HD
-
○
-
Output
-
10W (5W+5W)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
11.5kg
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
9.7kg
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
BU60PST
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 6,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness