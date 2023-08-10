About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

BX327

3D Ready DLP projector with a 3D optimiser to support four types of 3D

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Technology

0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)

Native Resolution

XGA (1024 x 768)

Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

3200

Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

2300:1

Noise (dB)

High Brightness: 35, Economic: 32

Uniformorty(min)JBMA

90%

Colour wheel

4 segment(RGBW)

Projection Lens

Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.17x

Projection Image

Standard: 100"@4m, Throw Ratio: 1.94/2.27

Projection Offset

115%

Lamp Power (W)

UHP / 230W

Lamp life (hours)

3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ Polski/ Brazilian Portuguese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3,Just Scan,Set By Program, 16:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom

Sound

5W + 5W Stereo Speaker

Dimension (mm)

292 x 260 x 80

Weight (kg)

3.5

Power Consumption (W)

298W / Stand-By 1W under

Power Supply

AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz

Input Signal Compatibility

Digital(HDMI): 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to 1600x1200@60Hz, RGB:up to 1600x1200@60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL-M,N,60,B,D,G,H,I/SECAM

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB Input

2xRGB in

RGB Output

1xRGB out

Video Input

S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1

Audio

PC Audio in x 2

Composite(AV) in

1

Component (YPbPr)

2 (thru RGB)

Ethernet

RJ45

HDMI

3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)

USB

1 (Photo, Movie, Music, Fileviewer)

RS-232C

1

SPECIAL FEATURES

DivX Display

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes, (Vertical) ±40˚

Picture Still

Yes

Quick Power on/off

Yes (On-12sec, Off-30sec)

Auto Sleep

Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)

Image Flip

Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

Colour Temperature

Yes

Color Temperature

Yes

BrilliantColor™

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes (High / Low)

Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)

Yes

3D Ready

Yes (DLP Ready Type, HDMI ver.1.4_3D)

USB HOST

Yes (MP3, DivX, Photo)

File Viewer

Yes (Office, PDF, HWP)

Brilliant Color™

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Colour

DDM Silver

Local Key

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Lamp

Top Replacement

ACCESSORY

Cable

D-sub, Power cord

Remote control

Yes

AAA * 2EA Battery

Yes

Safety Regulation

CE, CB, FCC, UL, KCC, KC, Class-B

