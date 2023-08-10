We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Ready DLP projector with a 3D optimiser to support four types of 3D
All Spec
-
Display Technology
-
0.55" DMD S450(DDP2431)
-
Native Resolution
-
XGA (1024 x 768)
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
-
3200
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
-
2300:1
-
Noise (dB)
-
High Brightness: 35, Economic: 32
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
-
90%
-
Colour wheel
-
4 segment(RGBW)
-
Projection Lens
-
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.17x
-
Projection Image
-
Standard: 100"@4m, Throw Ratio: 1.94/2.27
-
Projection Offset
-
115%
-
Lamp Power (W)
-
UHP / 230W
-
Lamp life (hours)
-
3000
-
Menu Language
-
Korean/ English / French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/ Swedish /Portuguese / Chinese Simplified/ Polski/ Brazilian Portuguese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3,Just Scan,Set By Program, 16:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom
-
Sound
-
5W + 5W Stereo Speaker
-
Dimension (mm)
-
292 x 260 x 80
-
Weight (kg)
-
3.5
-
Power Consumption (W)
-
298W / Stand-By 1W under
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
-
Digital(HDMI): 1080p/1080i/720p/576p/480p, up to 1600x1200@60Hz, RGB:up to 1600x1200@60Hz, Component Video:1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i, Composite Video: NTSC-M/NTSC 4.43/PAL-M,N,60,B,D,G,H,I/SECAM
-
RGB Input
-
2xRGB in
-
RGB Output
-
1xRGB out
-
Video Input
-
S Video: No, Composite: 1, Component (Y/Pb/Pr): 2 (Thru RGB), RS-232C: 1
-
Audio
-
PC Audio in x 2
-
Composite(AV) in
-
1
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
2 (thru RGB)
-
Ethernet
-
RJ45
-
HDMI
-
3 (Ver 1.4, 3D)
-
USB
-
1 (Photo, Movie, Music, Fileviewer)
-
RS-232C
-
1
-
DivX Display
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes, (Vertical) ±40˚
-
Picture Still
-
Yes
-
Quick Power on/off
-
Yes (On-12sec, Off-30sec)
-
Auto Sleep
-
Yes (Off/10/20/30/60/ 90/120/180/240)
-
Blank
-
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo, Captured image)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Colour Temperature
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature
-
Yes
-
BrilliantColor™
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes (High / Low)
-
Expert control (RGBCMY Gain/Sat/Hue Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
3D Ready
-
Yes (DLP Ready Type, HDMI ver.1.4_3D)
-
USB HOST
-
Yes (MP3, DivX, Photo)
-
File Viewer
-
Yes (Office, PDF, HWP)
-
Brilliant Color™
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Colour
-
DDM Silver
-
Local Key
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
Top Replacement
-
Cable
-
D-sub, Power cord
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
AAA * 2EA Battery
-
Yes
-
Safety Regulation
-
CE, CB, FCC, UL, KCC, KC, Class-B
