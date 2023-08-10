About Cookies on This Site

Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 1500 Lumen 150000: 1

Specs

Reviews

Support

HF85LSR

HF85LSR

Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 1500 Lumen 150000: 1

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

1500

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

150,000: 1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB (A)↓

Noise - Normal

28dB (A)↓

Noise - Economic

26dB (A)↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

85%

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

90" ~ 120"

Projection Image - Standard

Set to wall: 100"@12cm
Standard: 80"@33.6cm

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

0.19

Projection Offset

125%

Light source - Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Light source - Life High Brightness

20,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Arabic/BrazilianPortuguese/Bulgarian/CanadianFrench/ChineseSimplified/Croatian/Czech/English/English(UK)/French/German/Hungarian/Indonesian/Italian/Japanese/LSpanish/Polish/Portuguese/Rumania/Russian/Serbia/Slovenian/Spanish/Taiwanese/Vietnamese/(Confirmed)

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

Sound

3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice III

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

118 x 353 x 189

Net Weight (kg or g)

3kg

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

422 x 174 x 297

Gross Weight (kg or g)

4.5kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter
(100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

RJ45

1

HDMI

2

USB

2 (Type A, USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share (MiraCast)

Wireless DLNA

Yes (Contents Sharing)

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)

Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

Bluetooth Sound Out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

Yes

Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

File (Office) Viewer

Yes

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Yes

Home / Recent / MyApp

Yes

Contents Suggestion

Yes

LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

Yes

Internet Browser

Yes

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Eco Function

Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode

ADDED FEATURES

Quick (Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Setting Guide

Yes (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

Yes

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Black Level Control

Yes

Colour Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes

HDMI simplink (CEC)

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes (4 Leg)

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Lens Cap / Lens Cover

Lens Cover

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote Control

Motion Remote + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HF85LSR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

