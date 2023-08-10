We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD Laser Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 1500 Lumen 150000: 1
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
1500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
150,000: 1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
30dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Normal
-
28dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
26dB (A)↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
90" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
Set to wall: 100"@12cm
Standard: 80"@33.6cm
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
0.19
-
Projection Offset
-
125%
-
Light source - Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
20,000Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Arabic/BrazilianPortuguese/Bulgarian/CanadianFrench/ChineseSimplified/Croatian/Czech/English/English(UK)/French/German/Hungarian/Indonesian/Italian/Japanese/LSpanish/Polish/Portuguese/Rumania/Russian/Serbia/Slovenian/Spanish/Taiwanese/Vietnamese/(Confirmed)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Sound
-
3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice III
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
118 x 353 x 189
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3kg
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
422 x 174 x 297
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
4.5kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter
(100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
USB
-
2 (Type A, USB2.0)
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share (MiraCast)
-
Wireless DLNA
-
Yes (Contents Sharing)
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
-
Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
-
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Home / Recent / MyApp
-
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
-
Yes
-
Internet Browser
-
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Eco Function
-
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Setting Guide
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Lens Cap / Lens Cover
-
Lens Cover
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote Control
-
Motion Remote + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
