LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

HU70LS

HU70LS

LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1

avforums RECOMMENDED

avforums

LG CineBeam LED 4K Projector
IT Product Buying Guide

Take the Quiz

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

PJT-HU85LS-01-1-Laser-4K-CineBeam

PJT-HU70LS-01-2-LG-CineBeam

Meet Real Cinematic Experience

Experience breath-taking home cinema through very new LG LED 4K UHD CineBeam with LG's innovative LED technology.

Stunning 4K Home Theater1
Real 4K UHD

Stunning 4K Home Theater

With LG 4K UHD LED projector, you can experience truly cinematic viewing environment with a projection screen of up to 140 inches.
4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels1

4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160) utilising XPR* technology, HU70LS delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.

Ultimate Colour Accuracy1
4Ch LED

Ultimate Colour Accuracy

For ultimate picture quality, LG adopts Wheel-less LED technology. It overcomes defects of conventional projector such as discolouration of LCD and rainbow effect* of DLP. Meet the vivid picture with richer and deeper colour.

*Rainbow effect caused by colour wheel.

New 4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech1

New 4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech

LG 4Channel LED uses RGB separate colour and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjust brightness and colour tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers more vibrant picture than conventional projector.
The Easiest and Simplest Way2
Zoom 1.25 & Remote Focus

The Easiest and Simplest Way

With improved Zoom function up to 1.25 times and Remote focus, you can easily adjust screen size without moving the location of projector. Even if the projector ceiling-installed, it can be controlled by the Magic remote.
PJT-HU70LS-05-3-Zoom-Remote-Focus
PJT-HU70LS-05-2-Zoom-Remote-Focus
Faithful to The Original Picture1
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The HU70LS adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimised picture quality each frame.
More Fluid Action1
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU70LS with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid. TruMotion is available even in 4K, HDR and hi-refresh rate up to 60hz.
The Smart way to Access Contents1
webOS 4.5

The Smart way to Access Contents

With webOS 4.5, adopts ‘Zero Step Previews', you can explore and enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also this improved OS will automatically put apps by your favourite contents.


*Serviced contents may vary and subject to change according to agreements of contents.

A Variety of Connectivity1
Compatibility

A Variety of Connectivity

The wireless mirroring takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth audio product and be linked with iOS* as well as support standard connectivity options**.

*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1500

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.25x

All Spec

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 140"

Throw Ratio

1.2 - 1.5

Standard (lens to wall)

100"@2.7~3.4m

SOUND

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

FEATURES

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

File(Office) Viewer

Closed Caption

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

○ (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

3.2kg

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Motion

○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

Warranty Card

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Leg-Stand

○ (3 Leg)

Local Key

Tact Key

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Supply

Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual (Motorized Focus)

Zoom

1.25x

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

314 x 210 x 95

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

IP control

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1500

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU70LS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

HU70LS

LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1