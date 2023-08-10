We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
*Rainbow effect caused by colour wheel.
*Serviced contents may vary and subject to change according to agreements of contents.
*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1500
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
○(Vertical)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
1.25x
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 140"
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2 - 1.5
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
100"@2.7~3.4m
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
○
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Closed Caption
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Premium CP
-
○
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Real Cinema
-
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
○
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
○ (4K)
-
TruMotion
-
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
-
○ (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○
-
Auto Keystone
-
○(Vertical)
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
○(Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3.2kg
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
○ (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (3 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual (Motorized Focus)
-
Zoom
-
1.25x
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
314 x 210 x 95
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
OSD Languages
-
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1500
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
HU70LS
LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD RGBB LED 1500 Lumen 150000: 1