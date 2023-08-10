About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

HU710PW

HU710PW

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Front view
LG CineBeam 4K

Brilliant Home Cinema with High-powered Hybrid Light Source

LG CineBeam 4K

Display

  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Hybrid (Laser + LED)
  • DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer
  • Filmmaker Mode
  • HDR Standard

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
  • Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)

Real 4K UHD Hybrid Projector

Vivid Cinematic Viewing Up to 300 inches Large Screen

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD hybrid technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 300-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness. And it accurately represents colours in an indoor environment, thanks to a wide colour gamut 94% of DCI-P3 and 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.

8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 94%

Wide Colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,000 ANSI

Brightness

4K UHD

4K UHD

Full HD

Full HD

*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

Laser + LED

 

Vibrant Picture from Hybrid Light Source Technology

 

Featuring LG’s new hybrid light source system, the HU710P employs an LED light source supported by laser technology to provide 2,000 ANSI lumens. So, the user can enjoy the content with enhanced light source brightness and colour expression.

*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.

Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

  • Iris’s maximum aperture

  • Iris’s minimum aperture

Iris Mode

 

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

 

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

  • Conventional
  • Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast

 

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

 

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So, it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So, it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

 

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control webOS. Its lighting function allows you to control it conveniently even in a dark room.

Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Flexible and Easy Installation

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Smart Wireless Connection
Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can share the content and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (screen share) and Bluetooth pairing.

*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2000

Type

Laser / LED Hybrid

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

FEATURES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

Dynamic Black

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Expert controlvADJ

FILMMAKER mode

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

○ (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 6.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

○ (4K)

Voice Recognition - Buit-in

LG ThinQ

White balance setting (Expert control)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

IP control

○ (Control 4, Crestron, Savant, URC, ELAN)

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDBaseT

2 (USB 2.0)

HDMI

3

RJ45

1

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

NOISE

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

ACCESSORY

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Conformances(Regulation)

KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Remote Control - Motion

○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

Warranty Card

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

LIGHT SOURCE

Type

Laser / LED Hybrid

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Supply

Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

6.5kg

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

○ (Pass through)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Joystick

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m

Throw Ratio

1.3 - 2.08

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

0% (+110% ~ -110%)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2000

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

259 x 390 x 123

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU710PW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

