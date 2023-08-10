We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)***
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
2500
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
150,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
32dB (A)↓
-
Noise - Normal
-
28dB (A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
25dB (A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
1.2 x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
40" ~ 150"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
150"@4.3~5.2m
100"@2.9~3.5m
40"@1.2~1.4m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.3 - 1.56
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified polish/Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Greek/Arabic/Turkish/Taiwanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All - Direction Zoom
-
Sound
-
7W + 7W Stereo (Woofer + tweeter), Dolby Surround Audio, DTS-HD, Clear Voice II
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
165 x 165 x 470
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
6.5Kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
280W
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built - in)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to UHD (60Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HDMI
-
2
-
USB
-
2 (Type A; 1 USB3.0, 1 USB2.0)
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Smart Share (MiraCast, Contents Sharing)
-
Wireless DLNA
-
Yes (Contents Sharing)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
-
Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
-
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non - smart webOS 3.5
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Home
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
-
Yes
-
Internet Browser
-
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Eco Function
-
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time), Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 10Sec off 2Sec)
-
Setting Guide
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Background Image Blue Blank
-
Yes
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Eye Care Sensor
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
Real Cinema
-
Yes
-
Trumotion
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Astro black
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
Yes
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Yes
-
Mirror Reflector
-
Yes
-
Cord Reel (Power Cable)
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.