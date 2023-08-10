About Cookies on This Site

LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU810PW

LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Front view

ProjectorCentral

ProjectorCentral-editor-choice

HU810PW 4K DLP Laser Projector

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie.

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 300-inch screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colors, thanks to a wide color gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD
  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel
Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

  • Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Iris’s minimum aperture

Dark Room Mode

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Bright Room Mode

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode
Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.
HDR pro

Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.
Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.

HDR10

HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

How to use HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
How to use HGiG

*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

The Smart Way to Access Contents

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney app.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift H ±24%, V ±60%

Zoom x1.6

Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists

eARC

eARC delivers up to 32 channels of audio, including 8-channel, 24-bit/192KHz uncompressed data stream at speeds of up to 38Mbps.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications.
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

Type

Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

V-Keystone

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RJ45

1

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Motion

○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Warranty Card

PROJECTION LENS

Zoom

1.6x

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

FEATURES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Internet Browser

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

V-Keystone

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Store Mode

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

HDMI simplink(CEC)

FILMMAKER mode

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDCP

HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

○ (eARC)

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Effect

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

○ (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

○ (Pass through)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

11kg

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Joystick

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

28dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

300W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m

Throw Ratio

1.3 - 2.08

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

0% (+110% ~ -110%)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

337 x 410 x 145

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU810PW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

