About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

HU85LS

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right products.

IT Product Buying Guide

Looking for Recommendations?

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right product.IT curator will help you find the right products.

Looking for Recommendations? Take the Quiz

PJT-HU85LS-01-1-Laser-4K-CineBeam

Your Dream Home Cinema3

Your Dream Home Cinema

You can experience breath-taking home cinema through very new LG Laser 4K CineBeam HU85LS. Set up your own theater anywhere around the house.
Incomparable Visual Experience1

Incomparable Visual Experience

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment, by applying innovative LG technology for visual experience, with a projection screen of up to 120 inches remains clear and crisp.
Realistic 4K Picture Quality2
4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

Realistic 4K Picture Quality

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels(3840 x 2160) utilising XPR* technology, HU85LS delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.

Ultimate Colour Accuracy1
3Ch Laser

Ultimate Colour Accuracy

3Ch Laser technology with the addition of a red laser light source to a typical blue laser, supports wider colour coverage Rec.709 and DCI, can ensure incredible colour reproduction performances up to 12 bit colour processing.
3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech1

3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech

HU85LS with 3Channel laser, uses RGB separate primary colours, can express ultimate vivid picture without colour loss compared to conventional projectors (DLP, Laser and Dual Laser) that use colour-wheel and reflect colours from one colour light.
3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech1
Ultra Short Throw Ratio 0.19

Just Need a Span Long

With incredible Ultra Short Throw, you can enjoy a 90-inch cinematic screen by placing it just 5.6cm away from the wall. Just place the HU85LS near the wall without any complicated installation to create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches*.

PJT-HU85LS-05-2-UST-1

PJT-HU85LS-05-2-UST-2

PJT-HU85LS-05-2-UST

*For a 120-inch screen, it needs to be 18cm from the wall.

No Need to Close the Blackout Curtains1

2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

No Need to Close the Blackout Curtains

2,700 ANSI Lumens result in gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment without any harsh brightness.
Faithful to The Original Picture1
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The HU85LS adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimised picture quality each frame.
More Fluid Action1
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU85LS with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid. TruMotion is available even in 4K, HDR and hi-refresh rate up to 60hz.
The Smart way to Access Contents1
webOS 4.5

The Smart way to Access Contents

With webOS 4.5, adopts ‘Zero Step Previews' , you can explore and enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also this improved OS will automatically put apps by your favourite contents.
More Simply and Detailedly1

12-Point Adjustment

More Simply and Detailedly

The HU85LS's image warping function allows you to adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point adjustment on the screen.
A Variety of Connectivity2
Compatibility

A Variety of Connectivity

The wireless mirroring takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth audio product and be linked with iOS* as well as support standard connectivity options**.

*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Innovative Minimalist Approach2
Stylish Design

Innovative Minimalist Approach

HU85LS's sophisticated and compact design with premium material from Kvadrat, selected from global luxury brands, seamlessly blends in your home interior. Also it creates the cinematic atmosphere with powerful built-in speakers.
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

Type

3Ch Laser

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

FEATURES

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

○ (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Closed Caption

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Suggestion

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

NOISE

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

350W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.2

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Motion

○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

680 x 347 x 128

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

PROJECTION IMAGE

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@10cm Standard: 100"@42cm

Screen Size

90" ~ 120"

Throw Ratio

0.19

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

USB Type-C

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

DESIGN

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Cabinet Color

white

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Local Key

Joystick

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

12.2kg

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

IP control

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

3Ch Laser

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU85LS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

HU85LS

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1