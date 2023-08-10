About Cookies on This Site

Powerful Full HD LED Projector RGB LED 1400 Lumen 150000: 1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

HF60LSR

HF60LSR

Powerful Full HD LED Projector RGB LED 1400 Lumen 150000: 1

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right products.

IT Product Buying Guide

 

Looking for Recommendations?

 

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right product. IT curator will help you find the right products.

Looking for Recommendations? Take the Quiz
Finest Portable LED Projector1

Finest Portable LED Projector

 

HF60L has powerful picture quality with Full HD 1,400 Lumen*. Wireless mobile connection, bluetooth sound out.

* The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

Vivid and Clear Full HD Picture Quality1

Vivid and Clear Full HD Picture Quality

The LG CineBeam HF60L offers clear Full HD picture quality with 1,400 lumen high brightness*, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine.

* The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

Viewing Experience up to 120 inch Size1

Viewing Experience up to 120 inch Size

LG CineBeam gives you an cinematic viewing experience with up an extra large 120 inch class size. The screen size of the projector, which is equal to four 60 inch TV's will make your home cinema experience so immersive you will feel like you brought the theater into your home.
CineBeam Anywhere1

CineBeam Anywhere

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter1

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback.
Wireless Screen Share with Mobile Devices1

Wireless Screen Share with Mobile Devices

LG's Screen Share* provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, tablets or bluetooth speaker.

* LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) / WIDI(Intel) devices.

No Laptop Required1

No Laptop Required

It is no longer need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.
Enjoy Smart Contents Anywhere1

Enjoy Smart Contents Anywhere

Experience various contents* such as YouTube, hulu, vudu anywhere with HF60L.

* Provided contents could be changed according to provider's condition.

Live TV Anywhere1

Live TV Anywhere

The LG CineBeam HF60L is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, HF60L is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 120 inch class size.
Design for Easy Installation1

Design for Easy Installation

HF60L provides 1.1x Zoom and 4corner keystone for easy installation. It corrects distortion and missed distance of picture.
Semi-permanent LED Illumination System1

Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG's LED light lasts for 30,000 hours. It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don't spend lamp replacement cost anymore.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1400

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.1x

All Spec

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

FEATURES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Color Management System (Expert control)

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

Internet Browser

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (Full HD)

Upscaler

○ (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Black Level Control

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC, ETL cETL

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Motion

Warranty Card

DESIGN

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Cabinet Color

White (Lens Deco : Gold)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Throw Ratio

1.4

Screen Size

30" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

80"@2.46m (100"@3.1~3.4m)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

21dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.1x

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

132 x 220 x 84

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.5kg

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1400

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HF60LSR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

