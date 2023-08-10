We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1
* The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.
* LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) / WIDI(Intel) devices.
* Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI / For iOS : Apple AV adaptor
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 4.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○
-
Premium CP
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
○ (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
○ (Full HD)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
Set to wall: 100"@38cm Standard: 80"@51.4cm
-
Throw Ratio
-
0.29
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 100"
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Projection Offset
-
1.25
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)
-
OSD Languages
-
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
21dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
100W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
FCC, ETL cETL
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
131 x 309 x 128(front)/89(rear)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○ (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
○
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
80%
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.9kg
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
HF65LSR
UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1