About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1

HF65LSR

UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right products.

IT Product Buying Guide

Looking for Recommendations?

IT Product Buying Guide will help you find the right product. IT curator will help you find the right products.
Looking for Recommendations? Take the Quiz
Only 38cm to Get 100 inch Big Picture1

Only 38cm to Get 100 inch Big Picture

HF65L is whole new type of projector for home cinema. It only needs 38cm to get 100 inch cinematic size. Without distance calculation, just put HF65L on your existing furniture in front of wall and play.
CineBeam Anywhere1

CineBeam Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65L gives you a cinematic viewing experience up to an extra large 100 inch class size.
Designed for Harmonic Interior1

Designed for Harmonic Interior

If you are not satisfied with conventional projector with messy wires on middle of your table or ugly ceiling bracket, CineBeam Ultra Short Throw will be perfect solution for you. Just put in on your furniture near the wall, then you get neat and tidy interior immediately.
No Shadow on the Screen1

No Shadow on the Screen

You don't need to worry about shadow on the screen, because there is no need to walk around in front of projector.
Live TV Anywhere1

Live TV Anywhere

LG CineBeam HF65L is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, HF65L is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 100 inch class size.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality1

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

LG CineBeam HF65L offers clear Full HD picture quality with 1,000 Lumen high brightness*, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine. Innovative 1,000 Lumen high brightness provides more clear visibility.

* The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter1

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback.
Go Wireless1

Go Wireless

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen Share* provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, tablets or bluetooth speaker.

* LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast(Android) / WIDI(Intel) devices.

Bring Your Favorite Devices to Big Screen1

Bring Your Favorite Devices to Big Screen

With various wired support*, HF65L can connect with various devices such as TV set-top box, console game, lap top, tablet, and smartphone.

* Wire support for mobile mirroring for android : MHL, slimport(MYDP) or HDMI / For iOS : Apple AV adaptor

No Laptop Required1

No Laptop Required

It is no longer need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.
Easily Adjustable Image1
4 Corner Keystone

Easily Adjustable Image

If you want more squarely organized picture, 4 corner keystone will help you to adjust it corner by corner. It corrects horizontal distortion and vertical distortion of your picture.
Semi-permanent LED Illumination System1

Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG's high-efficiency LED light source will last up to 30,000 hours.
It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don't spend lamp replacement cost anymore.
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

FEATURES

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 4.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Store Mode

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

Premium CP

Contents Suggestion

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (Full HD)

Upscaler

○ (Full HD)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 100"@38cm Standard: 80"@51.4cm

Throw Ratio

0.29

Screen Size

60" ~ 100"

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1.25

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

21dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

FCC, ETL cETL

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Motion

Warranty Card

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

131 x 309 x 128(front)/89(rear)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Output

3W + 3W Stereo

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

○ (4 Leg)

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.9kg

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HF65LSR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

HF65LSR

UST LED FHD Laser Projector RGB LED 1000 Lumen 150000: 1