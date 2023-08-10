About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

PF1500G

Powerful Full HD LED projector

Krachtige ledprojector met Full HD-beeld
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

Full HD(1920x1080)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

1400

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

150,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB(A)

Noise - Normal

24dB(A)

Noise - Economic

21dB(A)

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

85%

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

1.1 x

Projection Image - Screen Size

30" ~ 120"

Projection Image - Standard

80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.4

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

3W + 3W Stereo

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

132 x 220 x 84

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.5kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

100W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

1280*1024(60Hz) (include 1080p 60Hz)

Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

1080i/p, 720p, 480i/p, 576i/p

Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

NTSC, PAL

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

1

RGB(PC) Audio in

1

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2 (1 MHL)

USB

1

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Horizontal/Vertical (Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes(Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

Simple Book

CD Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Phone to Comp

1

Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

1

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote control

Remote Control + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

