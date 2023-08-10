We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD Compact Projector with upto 4 hours battery life 1280 x 720 RGB LED 250 Lumen 100000:1
All Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
HD(1280x720)
-
Brightness (Lumen, lm)
-
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
-
100,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
-
29 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Normal
-
25 dB(A) ↓
-
Noise - Economic
-
22 dB(A) ↓
-
Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)
-
90% ↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus
-
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
-
20" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
-
40"@1.2m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
-
1.3
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Light source - Type
-
RGB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Menu Language
-
Arabic / Brazilian Portuguese / Bulgarian / Canadian French / Chinese Simplified / Croatian / Czech / Dutch / English / French / German / Hungarian / Italian / Japanese / Korean / Latvian / Lithuanian / L-Spanish / Polish / Portuguese / Romania / Russian / Serbia / Slovene / Spanish / Turkish (Confirmed)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Cinema Zoom/
-
Sound
-
1W mono, Dolby Surround Audio, Clear Voice II
-
Battery
-
33.3Wh (9,000mAh), Up to 4 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
85.5 x 146.9 x 36.5
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
490g
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
259 x 198 x 83
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
-
1.1kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
45W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - USB Type-C
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB
-
1 (Type A, USB2.0), 1* (Type C, USB2.0, DP)
Charging
- device to PJTR : 5V/1A
- PJTR t device : 5V/1A~20V/2A
-
Wireless Mirroring
-
Screen Share
-
Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)
-
MHL, Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
-
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Yes (Vertical)
-
Eco Function
-
Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Blank
-
Yes (Blue, Green)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Local Key
-
Tact Switch
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
Built-in Hinge type
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
Yes
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Cable - Adaptor
-
1
-
Cable - Power cord
-
1
-
Remote Control
-
Normal Remote + Battery
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB, VCCI, JATE, Chinese
