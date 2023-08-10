About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery RGB LED 1280 x 720 250 Lumen 100000:1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery RGB LED 1280 x 720 250 Lumen 100000:1

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery RGB LED 1280 x 720 250 Lumen 100000:1

M01_PJT-PH30N-01-1-LG-CineBeam

Ultimate Portability & Easy Usability1

Ultimate Portability & Easy Usability

 

Keep this portable LG LED projector by your side almost anywhere, anytime.

Experience Stunning Visual on Large Screen2
Up to 100” of HD Resolution

Experience Stunning Visual on Large Screen

 

LG PH30N provides the clarity of images in 720p high definition. Experience a cinematic viewing environment with the 100-inch screen.

Compact and Lightweight2
Single-hand Grip Size

Compact and Lightweight

 

The convenient, compact design makes this projector easy to bring with you anywhere. Just carry it in your briefcase or handbag and enjoy using it later.

Triple Wireless Perfection2
Built-In Battery + Wireless Connection

Triple Wireless Perfection

 

Together with wireless smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth sound, and the built-in battery which lasts up to 2 hours*, you can free yourself from messy cables.

*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.

Easy to Connect2
USB Plug & Play

Easy to Connect

 

Easily watch movies, display pictures and play music from LG CineBeam by just plugging in a USB memory storage device.

Longer Lamp Life2
30,000 Hours Longer-lasting LED

Longer Lamp Life

 

The powerful LED light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.

Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

250

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

1W mono

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

SOUND

Output

1W mono

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

80%↑

BATTERY

Running time

Up to 2 hours

Capacity

18.7Wh (2600mAh x2)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

250

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.4m 100"@3.3m

Throw Ratio

1.5

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB, FCC/UL, VCCI, KC

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Normal

Warranty Card

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

Local Key

Tact Key

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

FEATURES

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Processor

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Store Mode

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color Temperature Adjustment

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (Auto Power off)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / L-Spanish / / Brazilian Portuguese / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Polish / Portuguese / Russian / Turkish / Slovenian / Bulgarian / Croatian / Hungarian / Czech / Romania / Dutch / Japanese / Indonesian / Arabic / Chinese Simplified / Canadian France / Slovak

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

129 x 129 x 39

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

48W

Power Supply

Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

513g

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Just Scan/Set by Program

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PH30N)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

PH30N

LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery RGB LED 1280 x 720 250 Lumen 100000:1