LED Projector with Built-In Battery HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1

PH510PG

Triple Wireless Perfection

Bluetooth

Screen Share

Built-in Battery Up to 2.5hrs

Up to 100

Light Weight and Slim Design

Smart Mobile Link

USB Plug & Paly

3D Optimizer

30000hrs LED

01_PH550G_Triple_Wireless_Perfection

Triple Wireless Perfection

No messy cables anymore.
Just wireless phone mirroring, bluetooth sound,
and portable battery.
02_PH550G_Bluetooth_Sound_Compatible

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to Bluetooth compatible sound system such as home audio, headphone and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.
03_Go-wireless_d

Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen share provides wire-free experiences when connect with PC, smartphones, or tablets.
04_Built-in-Battery-up-to-2desk

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Don't worry about power connection.Carry it anywhere like a mobile theater.
05_-Enjoy-cinematic-100inch--class-size

Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size

 

CineBeam gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to
an extra large 100 inch class size, so everyone in the
room can enjoy the home theater experience.

06_PH550G_Light_Weight_and_Slim_Design

Light Weight and Slim Design

 

Enable to carry anywhere easily.
Just take it in your brief case, small bag or pouch and enjoy.

07_Wired-Smartphone-Mirroring

Wired Smartphone Mirroring

 

Easy wired mirroring with smart devices of iOS/Android.
**compatible with slimport / MHL / AV adaptor

08_Simple-USB-Plug-Play

Simple USB Plug & Play

 

Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like Presentation, Excel, and Word

09_Enjoy-3D-at-Once

Enjoy 3D at Once

 

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector, no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.

10_PH550G_30,000_Hours_of_Entertainmentv2

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

The projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colors, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours. It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.

Key Spec

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

○ (Card)

Warranty Card

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Joystick

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

FEATURES

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

File(Office) Viewer

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Noise Reduction

Picture Still

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Processor

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Store Mode

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Black Level Control

Blank

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

HDMI

1 (MHL)

RGB in

RGB(PC) Audio in

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Composite Video

480i/576i

BATTERY

Capacity

22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.24m 100"@3.1m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 116 x 44

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice ll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

650g

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Hindi / Vetnam

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PH510PG)
