Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

xboom earbuds created by will-i-am

Pre-order offer
Only £99 to the first 100 customers

Pre-Order Now

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing ear buds in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds' cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

New xboom Buds, dressed in new style

Richer, clearer, and more immersive sound

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to high-end speakers.

*The Graphene Driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

Battery life

Up to 30 hrs of playtime

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds will surprise you. Enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous listening, and an extra 20 hours by charging from the case.

*7.5 hrs of continuous listening and 24 hrs with charging in the cradle when ANC is on.

Water-resistant

Wetness won’t get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.