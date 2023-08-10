About Cookies on This Site

LG FA166DAB Home Audio

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG FA166DAB Home Audio

FA166DAB

LG FA166DAB Home Audio

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Total Output (W)

160

Power Output (W)

80 X 2

Function Selector

CD/DVD, Tuner, DAB, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone

INTERFACE

Audio Input

Portable In, Direct Docking, iPod Video

Audio Output

Headphone Jack 3.5mm

Speaker Out

Front Left/Right

Radio Antenna

FM Antenna

Disk Door Lock Key

Yes

FEATURE

USB Direct Recording

Yes

SOUND

EQ Setting

Cluster 1, Auto, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural

XDSS Plus

XDSS, MP3 Optimiser

VSM

Yes

Mute

Yes

RADIO

Type

PLL

Band

FM (RDS)

Tuning Range

FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

Station Preset

50 Presets

Station Memory/Clear

Yes

RDS

PS, PTY, CT, RT

Clock

Clock, Timer, Sleep

DAB Plus

Yes

PLAYBACK PROGRAM

Repeat 1/All

Yes

Program Playback

Yes

Random Play

Yes

FORMAT SUPPORT

Disk Support

Audio CD, CD-R, CD-RW

File Format Support

MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA

POWER

Power

110 or 220/250V 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

Less than 1W

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes (75ohm)

DAB Antenna

Yes

Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

