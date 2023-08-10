We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
EU
-
Sub Region
-
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA
-
Brand Information
-
LG Soundbar
-
Model Name
-
QP5W
-
Subwoofer Model Name
-
SPQP5-W
-
System (Main Chip)
-
MT8531
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Colour
-
Black / Black
-
Main (w/ Foot)
-
296 x 59.9 x 126
-
Matching TV Size (`20 New)
-
40 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
388 x 291 x 185
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
-
Jersey / Metal / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
-
Jersey / Wood
-
Main
-
1.55Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.7Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
12.0Kg
-
Size (W x H x D) MM
-
456 x 435 x 266
-
Type
-
Flexo
-
Colour
-
Yellow
-
20ft
-
480
-
40ft
-
960
-
40ft (HC)
-
960
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.2ch
-
Total
-
320W
-
Front
-
20W*2
-
Center
-
20W
-
Top
-
20W*2
-
Subwoofer
-
220W(Wireless)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
X
-
Woofer Unit
-
2 Inch
-
Impedance
-
4 Ohm
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
2 Inch
-
Impedance
-
4 ohm
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
2 Inch
-
Impedance
-
4 ohm
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
5.25 inch (2EA)
-
Impedance
-
3 ohm
-
Number Of Speakers
-
7 EA
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
-
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
-
Yes / -
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
-
Yes / Yes
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
Yes (3 Color, 3 EA)
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
User EQ - RCU / App
-
X / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
-
X / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
-
X / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
-
X / Yes
-
SFX (Default)
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
-
X / Yes
-
Control with your TV Remotebr (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off br Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
-
Yes / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
-
X / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
-
X / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) br Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
-
Yes / Yes / X / X / X
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
-
Yes / X
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes (1 song)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
-
X / Yes
-
Adapter
-
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
36W
-
Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X
-
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Model Name
-
RAV21
-
Battery (Size)
-
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
