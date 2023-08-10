About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

QP5W

LG Soundbar Éclair QP5W

front view with sub woofer
Print

All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

Sales Region

EU

Sub Region

ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

Brand Information

LG Soundbar

Model Name

QP5W

Subwoofer Model Name

SPQP5-W

System (Main Chip)

MT8531

Mainset / Subwoofer Colour

Black / Black

SIZE (W × H × D) MM

Main (w/ Foot)

296 x 59.9 x 126

Matching TV Size (`20 New)

40 inch ↑

Subwoofer

388 x 291 x 185

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

Jersey / Metal / Mold

Subwoofer - Front / Body

Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

1.55Kg

Subwoofer

7.7Kg

Gross Weight

12.0Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) MM

456 x 435 x 266

Type

Flexo

Colour

Yellow

CONTAINER Q

20ft

480

40ft

960

40ft (HC)

960

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

Number of Channels

3.1.2ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

320W

Front

20W*2

Center

20W

Top

20W*2

Subwoofer

220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

X

Woofer Unit

2 Inch

Impedance

4 Ohm

SPEAKER UNIT CENTER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

2 Inch

Impedance

4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

2 Inch

Impedance

4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

5.25 inch (2EA)

Impedance

3 ohm

NO OF SPEAKER UNIT

Number Of Speakers

7 EA

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

Optical

Yes (1)

HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

Yes (1) / Yes (1)

HDR10 / HDR10+

Yes / -

Dolby Vision

Yes

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

LED Indicator Colour

Yes (3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes (w/ Meridian)

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU / App

X / Yes

Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

X / Yes

Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

X / Yes

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

X / Yes

SFX (Default)

Yes

TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

Yes

NSU / FOTA

X / Yes

Control with your TV Remotebr (Vol+/-, Mute)

Yes / Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off br Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

Yes / Yes

Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

X / Yes

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

X / Yes

HDMI SIMPLINK

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Yes

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) br Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

Yes / Yes / X / X / X

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host / Charge

Yes / X

Built-in Music

Yes (1 song)

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - C4A / USB

X / Yes

OGG - C4A / USB

X / Yes

WAV - C4A / USB

X / Yes

MP3 - C4A / USB

X / Yes

WMA - C4A / USB

X / Yes

AAC - C4A / USB

X / Yes

POWER MAIN

Adapter

19V, 3.42A

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

36W

POWER SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

38W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / X

Yes (Full)

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL

Model Name

RAV21

Battery (Size)

AA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(QP5W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(QP5W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

