About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SJ8 Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SJ8 Soundbar

SJ8

LG SJ8 Soundbar

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

1220 x 38 x 105

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

171 x 320 x 252

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1276 x 373 x 223

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.7

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

4.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

9.8

Material - Mainset - Front

Grill (SECC)

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

SECC

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

256

Container Quantity - 40ft

545

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

641

Matching TV Sizebr ('17 New Designed LG TV)

Over 55 inch

Built-in Foot (H) MM

2

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

4.1ch Speaker System

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

300W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

65W(TW 25W) x 2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

170W(Wireless)

Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit

Yes

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

80dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm PPS Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

26x95mm Exelway

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Main - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

NETWORK

WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G

Yes

Mesh Network

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes(Service Only)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Wireless - Ethernet port

Yes

Wireless - WiFi

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 char.)

LED Indicator Colour

7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED

SOUND MODE

8K Sound - 24bit/192kHz Sampling

Yes

8K Sound - Upscaling/upsampling to 24bit/192kHz

Yes

4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz

Yes

LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode

Yes

LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode - Channel

4.1ch

LG Music Flow - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)

Yes

LG Music Flow - Multi Room Mode (Multi Source -- Multi Speaker)

Yes

LG Music Flow - Audio Contents Flow

Yes

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinema

Yes

Tone control - User EQ

Yes

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

SFX - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

PC OS Support (Window / Mac)

Yes/No

Phone OS Support (iOS / Android)

Yes/Yes

Smart Phone Media Server

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Universal Search

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - Auto Sync

Yes

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - ROF

Yes

EZ setup (BLE)

Yes

Phone Roaming

Yes

BT-Fi

Yes

1 Botton Home Cinema Setup

Yes

NSU (Network Software Update)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

A/V Sync - 0~300ms

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Timer / Sleep

Yes

Alram

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC - Up to 192kHz

Yes

OGG - Up to 48kHz

Yes

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC (MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

AIFF

Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

Chrome Cast

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Embbeded Service

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Main - Power Consumption

22W

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

33W

Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual - Web

Yes

Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Open Source

Yes (Full)

PC SW - Web

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA5

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA

Batteries

2ea

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Tie (3EA)

Box Type

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SJ8)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 