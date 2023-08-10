We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ9 Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
1200 x 58 x 145
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
296 x 332 x 296
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
1266 x 489 x 356
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
5.64
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.6
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
17.2
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Grill (SECC)
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
104
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
225
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
274
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('17 New Designed LG TV)
-
Over 55 inch
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
2
-
Channel
-
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
500W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
43W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
-
43W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
-
43W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
-
43W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
-
Yes
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Top - SPL
-
80dB
-
Top - System
-
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
-
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6.5inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
-
Yes
-
Mesh Network
-
Yes
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
-
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
-
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED
-
8K Sound - 24bit/192kHz Sampling
-
Yes
-
8K Sound - Upscaling/upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode
-
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode - Channel
-
5.1ch
-
LG Music Flow - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Multi Room Mode (Multi Source -- Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Audio Contents Flow
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema
-
Yes (Movie)
-
Tone control - User EQ
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes
-
PC OS Support (Window / Mac)
-
Yes/No
-
Phone OS Support (iOS / Android)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Universal Search
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - Auto Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - ROF
-
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Phone Roaming
-
Yes
-
BT-Fi
-
Yes
-
1 Botton Home Cinema Setup
-
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Timer / Sleep
-
Yes
-
Alram
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
ALAC
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
Chrome Cast
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Embbeded Service
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
SMPS
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
46W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
35W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
PC SW - Web
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA5
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA
-
Batteries
-
2ea
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Tie (3EA)
-
Box Type
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.