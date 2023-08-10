We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 ch Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity SK1
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
650.0 x 79.0 x 94.0
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
724 x 138 x 202
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.99
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
2.78
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
1
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold / Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
1315
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
2650
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
3180
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
20W x 2
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
2.25 inch
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
3 colour LED, 2EA
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Bluetooth
-
Main - Type
-
SMPS
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
13W
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Simple / Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
S17
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Box Type
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
