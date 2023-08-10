2.0 ch Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity SK1

About Cookies on This Site

SK1

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

650.0 x 79.0 x 94.0

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

724 x 138 x 202

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.99

Gross Weight (Kg)

2.78

Built-in Foot (H) MM

1

Material - Mainset - Front

Metal Grille

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Container Quantity - 20ft

1315

Container Quantity - 40ft

2650

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

3180

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.0ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

40W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

20W x 2

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Woofer Unit

2.25 inch

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Main - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes(Service Only)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

LED Indicator Colour

3 colour LED, 2EA

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

Mute

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Bluetooth

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

SMPS

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

13W

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes

Owners Manual - Book

Simple / Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model

S17

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Box Type

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SK1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

