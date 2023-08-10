About Cookies on This Site

2.1 ch Sound Bar with Adaptive Sound Control

2.1 ch Sound Bar with Adaptive Sound Control

SK4D

2.1 ch Sound Bar with Adaptive Sound Control

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

890 x 53 x 85

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

171 x 390 x 261

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

984 x 416 x 217

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.34

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

5.6

Gross Weight (Kg)

10.1

Built-in Foot (H) MM

2

Material - Mainset - Front

Mold

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold / Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Mold

Container Quantity - 20ft

400

Container Quantity - 40ft

960

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

960

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.1ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

300W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50W x 2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

2Way/Analog Network

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

40x100mm/4ohm

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED Indicator Colour

Red (Stand By) + White (4)

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

User EQ

Yes (App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes (App)

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

No / Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes/Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes/Yes

Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

22W

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

33W

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual - Web

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA5(Black)

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Box Type

Offset (L Type)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SK4D)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

