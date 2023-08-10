About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3.1.2 Ch Supreme Sound Bar with Meridian Audio

Specs

Reviews

Support

3.1.2 Ch Supreme Sound Bar with Meridian Audio

SL8YG

3.1.2 Ch Supreme Sound Bar with Meridian Audio

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

1060 x 57 x 119

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

1155 x 280 x 587

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

4.4

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

7.8

Gross Weight (Kg)

15.34

Built-in Foot (H) MM

14

Material - Mainset - Front

Metal Grille

Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

Mold/Mold

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Jersey

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

240

Container Quantity - 40ft

480

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

640

Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)

Over 49 inch

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

3.1.2ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

440W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50W x 2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Center

40W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Top

40W x 2

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

Audio DAC - 96kHz/24bit

Yes

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

82dB

Main - System

Closed

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main - Woofer Unit

40x100 mm

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Main - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

Top - SPL

83dB

Top - System

Closed

Top - Woofer Unit

2.5"

Top - Impedance

4ohm

Top - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

non-Shield

NETWORK

WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes

Wireless - Bluetooth

Yes (ver. 4.2, Bluetooth codec SBC)

Wireless - WiFi

Yes

AI MIC Input

Yes (2ea)

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (5 Char.)

AI Indicator

Yes (4ea)

SOUND MODE

Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/92kHz

Yes

Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)

Yes

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Music

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes (Bass Blast / Bass Blast +)

Sound Effect - Movie

Yes

Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos

Yes

Sound Effect - DTS:X

Yes

User EQ

Yes (RCU / App)

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes (RCU / App)

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes (App)

Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

Yes (App)

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

EZ setup (BLE)

Yes

Google Assistant Built In

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

NSU (Network Software Update)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

A/V Sync - 0~300ms

Yes (App)

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes (-15 ~ +6dB)

Channel Level

Yes (-6 ~ +6 (step), Top, Center and Surround)

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes (App)

USB Host

Yes

Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS X

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

FLAC - Up to 192kHz

Yes (C4A)

OGG - Up to 48kHz

Yes (C4A / USB)

WAV

Yes (C4A)

MP3

Yes (C4A / USB)

AAC

Yes (C4A / USB)

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

Chrome Cast

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor (25V, 2A)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Main - Power Consumption

45W

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Power Consumption

38W

Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

5.8GHz

ACCESSORIES

Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Owners Manual br Open Source

Yes (Full)

Remote Control Unit - Model

MA7

Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Tie

Additional Foot

Yes

Box Type

Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SL8YG)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 