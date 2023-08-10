We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1.2 Ch Supreme Sound Bar with Meridian
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
1220 x 57 x 145
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
1286 x 284 x 467
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
6.3
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.8
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
18.2
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
14
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
136
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
292
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
365
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
-
Over 55 inch
-
Channel
-
4.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
500W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
-
40W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
-
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
-
Yes
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100 mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Top - SPL
-
83dB
-
Top - System
-
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
-
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
-
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
-
Yes (ver. 4.2, Bluetooth codec SBC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Yes
-
AI MIC Input
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 Char.)
-
AI Indicator
-
Yes (4ea)
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes (Bass Blast / Bass Blast +)
-
Sound Effect - Movie
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS:X
-
Yes
-
User EQ
-
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes (App)
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built In
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes (-15 ~ +6dB)
-
Channel Level
-
Yes (-6 ~ +6 (step), Top, Side and Surround)
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes (App)
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS X
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes (C4A)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
WAV
-
Yes (C4A)
-
MP3
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
AAC
-
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
Chrome Cast
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
60W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5.8GHz
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Additional Foot
-
Yes
-
Box Type
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
