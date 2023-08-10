We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar SP8YA
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
EU
-
Sub Region
-
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ,PT,HS,PL,MK,RO,LA
-
Brand Information
-
LG Soundbar
-
Model Name
-
SP8YA
-
Subwoofer Model Name
-
SPP8-W
-
System (Main Chip)
-
MT8531
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Colour
-
Black / Black
-
Main (W/ Foot)
-
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Matching TV Size (`20 New)
-
49 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
-
Metal Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
-
Jersey / Wood
-
Main
-
4.4Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
16.85Kg
-
Size (W x H x D) MM
-
1133 x 470 x 283
-
Type
-
Flexo (L)
-
Colour
-
Yellow
-
20ft
-
216
-
40ft
-
456
-
40ft (HC)
-
608
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.2ch
-
Total
-
440W
-
Front
-
40W*2
-
Center
-
40W
-
Top
-
50W*2
-
Subwoofer
-
220W(Wireless)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
-
SPL
-
83dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
-
2.5 inch
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
7 inch
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Number Of Speakers
-
9EA
-
Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
-
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
-
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes (1:1)
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
-
Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"
-
Yes
-
Upbit/Upsampling - ""24bit/96kHz"
-
Yes
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
User EQ - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
-
Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
-
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control br- Sound Mode Change Through TV GUI
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Yes
-
NSU
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
-
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
-
Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)br- Top / Center / Rear
-
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Built-in Music
-
Yes (2)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
-
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
-
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
-
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
-
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
-
Yes / Yes
-
Adapter
-
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
45W
-
Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
-
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
-
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Model Name
-
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery (Size)
-
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.