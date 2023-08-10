About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar SP8YA

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar SP8YA

SP8YA

LG Soundbar SP8YA

front view with sub woofer
All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

Sales Region

EU

Sub Region

ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ,PT,HS,PL,MK,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

Brand Information

LG Soundbar

Model Name

SP8YA

Subwoofer Model Name

SPP8-W

System (Main Chip)

MT8531

Mainset / Subwoofer Colour

Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D)MM

Main (W/ Foot)

1060 x 57 x 119

Matching TV Size (`20 New)

49 inch ↑

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

Metal Grille/Mold/Mold

Subwoofer - Front / Body

Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

4.4Kg

Subwoofer

7.8Kg

Gross Weight

16.85Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) MM

1133 x 470 x 283

Type

Flexo (L)

Colour

Yellow

CONTAINER Q

20ft

216

40ft

456

40ft (HC)

608

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

Number of Channels

3.1.2ch

OUTPUT POWER (THD 10%)

Total

440W

Front

40W*2

Center

40W

Top

50W*2

Subwoofer

220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT CENTERBR

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT TOP(L/R)

SPL

83dB

System

Closed

Woofer Unit

2.5 inch

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

7 inch

Impedance

3ohm

NO OF SPEAKER UNIT

Number Of Speakers

9EA

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

USB

Yes

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Yes / Yes

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes (1:1)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"

Yes

Upbit/Upsampling - ""24bit/96kHz"

Yes

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes (w/ Meridian)

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

Yes

Surround On/Off - RCU / App

Yes / Yes

AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control br- Sound Mode Change Through TV GUI

Yes

TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

Works with Alexa (Controllee)

Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

Spotify Connect

Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

AirPlay 2

Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

EZ setup (BLE)

Yes

NSU

Yes

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

Yes / Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Auto Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

Yes / Yes

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

Yes

HDMI SIMPLINK

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Yes

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)br- Top / Center / Rear

Yes / Yes / Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

USB Host

Yes

Built-in Music

Yes (2)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

OGG - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

WAV - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

MP3 - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

AAC - C4A / USB

Yes / Yes

POWER MAIN

Adapter

25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

45W

POWER SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption

38W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

Yes (Full)

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY REMOTE CONTROL

Model Name

RAV21 (21)

Battery (Size)

AA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY OTHERS

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

