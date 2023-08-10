We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM360 RP4
Authentic 360 sound with LG's patented technology
An image that compares the sound wavelengths of conventional directional sound and conventional omnidirectional sound with the sound wavelengths of LG's Authentic omnidirectional sound.
*Patent pending : PCT/KR2020/012965, PCT/KR2021/009440,2021-0093216
**Omnidirectional sound by speaker with multiple drivers
***Directivity pattern horizontal test was conducted by LG internally (in laboratory contidion)
Designed with spatial lighting experts
Image of XBOOM 360 that lights up on a shelf in a dark room. A copy of "light designated as a visualization of time" is posted on the image.
Light up your every moments with 9 presets
No Backlight Necessary
*Colours of product may have a differnet launch schedule. Available colours may vary by country.
*Actural battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
Download the XBOOM App and bring the DJ for home party
All Spec
-
Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Rock
-
Yes
-
Classic
-
Yes
-
Jazz
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Pop
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Power-on mode
-
36W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
1" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Compression Horn
-
Woofer Unit
-
5.25" x 1
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Twin mode)
-
Yes
-
Gross Weight
-
10.2 kg
-
Net Weight
-
5.8 kg
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes (USB)
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes (USB)
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
5
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
10
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
325 x 613 x 325 mm
-
Speaker
-
247.5 x 514 x 247.5 mm
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
120W
Buy Directly from LG
RP4G
XBOOM360 RP4