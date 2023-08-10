XBOOM360 RP4

The personal speaker and the lighting have a common; it fills the space. As the music carries the ambient sound like wind and voice, and becoming stereophonic, the lighting also mixed up with the color and reflection, and boost up the vibe and gives another story to the space. Lighting combined with emotion and narrative recreates a space. For instance, when we see the sparkling ripple or candle flame swaying from the wind, we are in awe of the beauty of nature, beyond the original purpose of light. As this moment, it brings up the sense to another level and helps expand our experience.