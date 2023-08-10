About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Hi Fi System

Powerful Sound

Strong scintillating sound. High quality audio components produce awesome sound which can be adapted through various pre-set sound modes. Whatever you are listening to you can now hear your music how you want.

02_CJ45_WirelessPartyLinkv2

WIRELESS PARTY LINK

Double Down for Great Sound

It takes two to tango. By linking two LG XBOOM speakers together you can double your output wattage, lighting and party capabilities. Crank it up!

03_CJ45_AutoDJv2

AUTO DJ

Automatically Mix Music

Perfect for parties. Auto DJ seamlessly blends each song into the next from a connected USB stick. Keep the tables turning for a great party atmosphere.

04_CJ44_KaraokeStarv2

KARAOKE STAR

Sing-along Fun

Your time to shine. With the push of a button the vocals can be removed from almost any track with innovative pitch adjustment to ensure you are always in tune. Turn yourself into a star for the night and sing along to your favourite music.

05_CJ45_LGBluetoothAppv2

BLUETOOTH REMOTE APPLICATION

Bluetooth Control

Simply download the LG Bluetooth™ Remote App for your Smartphone to control your LG device.

06_CJ45_MultiJukeboxv2

Multi Jukebox, build a playlist with your friends

Up to 3 mobile devices can be connected by Bluetooth to create, manage and add to your playlist. Let your friends join the fun.

07_CJ45_AutoMusicPlayv2

Auto Music Play, music that follows you

A smart system that can sense your mobile device. Send audio directly to your system with ease.

08_CJ45_BluetoothStand-byv2

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your audio on demand

Kick off the party without delay. Even when music is sent via Bluetooth to the sleeping system, the unit wakes up to start the party.

09_CJ45_DualUSBv2

Dual USB, play and record

Dual USB allows for recording capabilities.
All Spec

GENERAL

Sales Region

EU

Entity

FS/ES

Target MP

17.3

System Model Name

CJ45-DB

System Model Name - Main Set

CJ45

System Model Name - Speaker Total

CJS45

System Model Name - Front Speaker

CJS45F

System Model Name - Subwoofer

CJS45W

AMPLIFIER

Power Output – Front

240W X 2

Power Output – Sub Woofer

240W

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - AUX1

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - USB2

Yes

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes (Front)

Audio In - USB 2

Yes (Front)

Audio In - Portable In

Yes (Front)

Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

1 (Rear)

Disk Door Lock Key

Yes

Speaker Out - Front L/R

1/1

Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)

1/No

Speaker Out - 4pin System Jack S/W L

Yes

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

1EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

CM4740 Common Use

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

EQ - Football

Yes

Local EQ - Dangdut

Yes

Local EQ - Arabic

Yes

Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

Yes

Local EQ - India

Yes

Local EQ - Regueton

Yes

Local EQ - Merengue

Yes

Local EQ - Salsa

Yes

Local EQ - Samba

Yes

Local EQ - Axe

Yes

Local EQ - Forro

Yes

Local EQ - Funk

Yes

Local EQ - Sertanejo

Yes

Juke box

Yes

DJ Effect

Yes

Multi Jukebox

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

110V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

80W

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Program Play(track)

Yes (60)

Convenience - Random Play

Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - USB Direct Recording

Yes

Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

Yes

Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB

Yes/No

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

Yes

Convenience - File Delete

Yes

Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change

Yes

Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Convenience - Fota

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Paring

Yes

Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

Yes

Convenience - Wireless Party Link

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Mode

Yes

Voice |Canceller

Yes

Key Changer

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model Name

MA2

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Book

Option by Region

Instruction Manual - Simple

Option by Region

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

FM 75Ω ANT

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Flexo

Speaker Cable

Fixed Type

SPEAKER

Speaker Sytem Model Name

CJS45

Spreaker - SPL

83dB

Spreaker - System

2Way 2Speaker

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

1.57"

Speaker - Woofer Unit

6.5"

Spreaker - Impedance

3Ω

Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

No Shield

Subwoofer - System

1Way 1Speaker

Subwoofer - Impedance

3Ω

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

7"

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

