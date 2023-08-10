We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Hi Fi System
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
EU
-
Entity
-
FS/ES
-
Target MP
-
17.3
-
System Model Name
-
CJ45-DB
-
System Model Name - Main Set
-
CJ45
-
System Model Name - Speaker Total
-
CJS45
-
System Model Name - Front Speaker
-
CJS45F
-
System Model Name - Subwoofer
-
CJS45W
-
Power Output – Front
-
240W X 2
-
Power Output – Sub Woofer
-
240W
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
-
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
-
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
-
1/No
-
Speaker Out - 4pin System Jack S/W L
-
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
CM4740 Common Use
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
EQ - Football
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Axe
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
-
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
-
Yes
-
Juke box
-
Yes
-
DJ Effect
-
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
-
Yes
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
-
110V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
80W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
-
Yes (60)
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
-
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
-
Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
-
Yes
-
Echo Mode
-
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
-
Yes
-
Key Changer
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
-
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Book
-
Option by Region
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Option by Region
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Flexo
-
Speaker Cable
-
Fixed Type
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
-
CJS45
-
Spreaker - SPL
-
83dB
-
Spreaker - System
-
2Way 2Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
1.57"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
6.5"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
No Shield
-
Subwoofer - System
-
1Way 1Speaker
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3Ω
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7"
